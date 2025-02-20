Tuyển Marketing Director Amer Sports Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

This position is responsible for Wilson brand for Footwear products.

The Footwear Development Director will be responsible for overseeing the technical and engineering aspects of the footwear development process in Asia, ensuring that products meet all functional, durability, and quality standards while being manufacturable at scale. The role requires deep knowledge of footwear engineering, material science, and global manufacturing processes. This position will lead the development of innovative footwear solutions, drive manufacturing efficiency, and collaborate across HQ development, sourcing, and production teams to ensure the successful delivery of products that meet the brand’s vision and performance requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Leadership & Team Management:

1) Lead and manage a cross-disciplinary team of footwear engineers and developers, to execute the footwear development strategy.