Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search's Client is a leading knowledge-sharing platform that connects industry experts across Asia with clients worldwide.

Established in 2019, the company facilitates access to specialized industry insights for clients such as consulting firms, investment companies, and business enterprises. We offer services including expert interviews, talent search, and consulting solutions, leveraging a network of over 80,000 experts across various industries and functions.

• Create research reports and provide strategic advice while stationed at client companies as needed.

• Handle market report projects and strategic support projects for domestic and international business companies.

• Leverage our unique expert network and conduct desk research and field surveys.

• Support business decision-making across a wide range of industries and regions.

• Oversee project delivery and develop junior members.