Tuyển Marketing Director FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Assist Director in reviewing documents to help ensure compliance and reduce risks in governance.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily activities:

• Handle all governance activities includes consult guideline, policy, procedures, related to proposals, contracts, payment request, etc.

• Support line manager in work with BUs to get full information and controlling compliance of internal regulations of documents issued by department or other tasks.

1. In charge of monitoring and consulting Business unit about the guideline, procedures, contents of documents.

• Daily operating the document control system.

• Buid-up/upgrade Approval matrix as request, internal regulations and organization of company.

• Manage and adjust DAS to comply with internal regulation and organization structure’s changes.

• Handle the report related to proposal control: TAT tracking (weekly, monthly)

2.Administrative and secretarial tasks are requested by LM

- Preparing relevant documents as requested.