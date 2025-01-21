Tuyển Marketing Director FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FE CREDIT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
FE CREDIT

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại FE CREDIT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, No. 09 Doan Van Bo Street

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist Director in reviewing documents to help ensure compliance and reduce risks in governance.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Daily activities:
• Handle all governance activities includes consult guideline, policy, procedures, related to proposals, contracts, payment request, etc.
• Support line manager in work with BUs to get full information and controlling compliance of internal regulations of documents issued by department or other tasks.
1. In charge of monitoring and consulting Business unit about the guideline, procedures, contents of documents.
• Daily operating the document control system.
• Buid-up/upgrade Approval matrix as request, internal regulations and organization of company.
• Manage and adjust DAS to comply with internal regulation and organization structure’s changes.
• Handle the report related to proposal control: TAT tracking (weekly, monthly)
2.Administrative and secretarial tasks are requested by LM
- Preparing relevant documents as requested.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FE CREDIT

FE CREDIT

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng trệt, 144 Cộng Hòa, P12, Q.Tân Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

