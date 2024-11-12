Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Dien Bien Phu, Da Kao, District 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop an annual marketing calendar that supports our brands and our retail stores i.e. Product marketing strategies, retail strategies or as specified by our principles (short term and long term) to meet objectives.
Plan, executing, monitor and control advertising, promotion budgets to ensure the budget utilised effectively. Monthly and annually report and update about actual spending and planning to finance department.
Work with advertising, media, PR and other agencies to execute advertising/media/promotion plan and advertising production effectively.
Coordinate with merchandising team on monthly planning, sale target, store activity, premium, promotion etc.
Analyse competitive activities and prompt reaction to counter competitive challenges.
Coordinate and well negotiate with landlord to pursue for the media and activity location to meet marketing objective and accomplish highly outcome to campaign.
Manage the day-to-day handling of all social media channels adapting content to suit different channels.
Planning social media/digital marketing campaigns, including organic and advertising channel.
Identify trends and insights’ tartget customers and optimize spend and performance based on the insights.
Collaborate with agencies, KOL, communities.
Work with the internal team and external teams in programs to launch campaigns on time and on budget.
Responsible for marketing internal processes i.e. Purchase requisitions etc. with approvals for smooth functioning.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
A university degree or higher preferably in Marketing or Business Administration
Relevant Experience:
At least 3 years of relevant working experiences in FnB / Bakery / Retail / FMCG / Fashion / Lifestyle marketing preferably
Good track record and solid experience in building successful brands
Skills and Personal Attributes:
Positive, result-oriented and will power to strike for excellence
Good sense of initiative and responsibility
High level of accountability
Passionate and strong ownership
Analytical and with strong strategic thinking
Well-presented with good inter-personal and communication skill
Good in both spoken and written English and Vietnamese
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus system on public holidays and festivals;
Benefits when using the company's products
Other welfare benefits: birthday bonus, travel, participation in internal recreational activities;
Enjoy full benefits as regulated by the State.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
