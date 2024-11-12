Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 112 Dien Bien Phu, Da Kao, District 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop an annual marketing calendar that supports our brands and our retail stores i.e. Product marketing strategies, retail strategies or as specified by our principles (short term and long term) to meet objectives.

Plan, executing, monitor and control advertising, promotion budgets to ensure the budget utilised effectively. Monthly and annually report and update about actual spending and planning to finance department.

Work with advertising, media, PR and other agencies to execute advertising/media/promotion plan and advertising production effectively.

Coordinate with merchandising team on monthly planning, sale target, store activity, premium, promotion etc.

Analyse competitive activities and prompt reaction to counter competitive challenges.

Coordinate and well negotiate with landlord to pursue for the media and activity location to meet marketing objective and accomplish highly outcome to campaign.

Manage the day-to-day handling of all social media channels adapting content to suit different channels.

Planning social media/digital marketing campaigns, including organic and advertising channel.

Identify trends and insights’ tartget customers and optimize spend and performance based on the insights.

Collaborate with agencies, KOL, communities.

Work with the internal team and external teams in programs to launch campaigns on time and on budget.

Responsible for marketing internal processes i.e. Purchase requisitions etc. with approvals for smooth functioning.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification:

A university degree or higher preferably in Marketing or Business Administration

Relevant Experience:

At least 3 years of relevant working experiences in FnB / Bakery / Retail / FMCG / Fashion / Lifestyle marketing preferably

Good track record and solid experience in building successful brands

Skills and Personal Attributes:

Positive, result-oriented and will power to strike for excellence

Good sense of initiative and responsibility

High level of accountability

Passionate and strong ownership

Analytical and with strong strategic thinking

Well-presented with good inter-personal and communication skill

Good in both spoken and written English and Vietnamese

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary level

Bonus system on public holidays and festivals;

Benefits when using the company's products

Other welfare benefits: birthday bonus, travel, participation in internal recreational activities;

Enjoy full benefits as regulated by the State.

