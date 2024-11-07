Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT HƯƠNG THỦY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Nhà ở số 39 Khu nhà ở tại phân khu 18A, đường Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Xã Phước Kiển, Nhà Bè

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu

1. Analyze data, execute plans, find out problem for improvement.

- Collect and update sales data of all channels from admin team or export from company’s system every day

- Analyze sales data to give out action plan for distribution, sales performance improvement.

- Find out the problems in sales operation and suggest the suitable solution to improve management

2. In charge of product & visibility training for sales team

- Work with supplier to collect the product information

- Make the presentation for product information and give training plan.

- Work with MT & GT Manager to organize to train all sales team as the plan.

3. Manage and control all activities of business activities of brand

Manage and control all activities of business activities of brand

- Work and plan with brand & Sales team on sales plan, promotion lan, visibility plan, activation plan in accordance

- Execute, monitor and evaluation action plans of brand to sales team

- Make all reports as brand’s requirement such as Daily, weekly, monthly, PI, marketing and other reports to Brand

- Plan and manage Trade spend by month, quarter, and year.

- Control stock level of fresh goods and minimize NED stock.

- Other tasks assigned by BOD

Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University with a Business Administration/ Marketing/ Economic major

- At least 03 years of experience in the sales and Marketing / Sales operation management for MT /GT Channel

- Sales data analyzing skill

- English Communication B or over

- Planning skills

- Problem-solving skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT HƯƠNG THỦY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiated based on ability and experience ( 20 - 28 gross)

Social insurance: followed the Vietnam Labor Code

Annual Leave: 12 days/year and holiday as law mentioned.

Other benefits: annual health check-up

