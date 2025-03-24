Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ TRUSTTRANS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 42 USD

工作职责：

- 管理并支持客服、人事、财务、商务及销售等部门的负责人，确保各部门目标与公司整体战略一致。

- 负责整个越南分公司的内部管理工作，确保各项业务高效运行并达成预定目标。

- 制定并执行公司在越南的运营战略，优化资源配置，提高整体业务效率。

- 定期评估各部门的业绩，通过数据分析和反馈，提出改进措施，确保高标准的服务质量。

- 促进各部门之间的沟通与协作，解决跨部门问题，推动整体业务的顺利进行。

- 识别并实施运营流程的优化方案，降低成本，提高服务水平，提升客户满意度。

- 关注行业趋势和市场动态，分析竞争对手，为公司的决策提供数据支持。

- 负责越南分公司的预算制定与管理，确保资源的高效利用与投资回报。

- 维护与关键客户的关系，确保客户需求得到满足并处理相关问题。

- 组织内部培训计划，提升员工的专业技能和团队凝聚力，为公司的可持续发展奠定基础。

Job description

- Manage and support the heads of customer service, human resources, finance, business and sales departments to ensure that the goals of each department are consistent with the company\'s overall strategy.

- Responsible for the internal management of the entire Vietnam branch to ensure that all businesses operate efficiently and achieve predetermined goals.

- Formulate and implement the company\'s operating strategy in Vietnam, optimize resource allocation, and improve overall business efficiency.