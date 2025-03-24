Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ TRUSTTRANS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 42 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ TRUSTTRANS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, LA VELA Office 11A Hong Ha, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 35 - 42 USD
工作职责：
- 管理并支持客服、人事、财务、商务及销售等部门的负责人，确保各部门目标与公司整体战略一致。
- 负责整个越南分公司的内部管理工作，确保各项业务高效运行并达成预定目标。
- 制定并执行公司在越南的运营战略，优化资源配置，提高整体业务效率。
- 定期评估各部门的业绩，通过数据分析和反馈，提出改进措施，确保高标准的服务质量。
- 促进各部门之间的沟通与协作，解决跨部门问题，推动整体业务的顺利进行。
- 识别并实施运营流程的优化方案，降低成本，提高服务水平，提升客户满意度。
- 关注行业趋势和市场动态，分析竞争对手，为公司的决策提供数据支持。
- 负责越南分公司的预算制定与管理，确保资源的高效利用与投资回报。
- 维护与关键客户的关系，确保客户需求得到满足并处理相关问题。
- 组织内部培训计划，提升员工的专业技能和团队凝聚力，为公司的可持续发展奠定基础。
Job description
- Manage and support the heads of customer service, human resources, finance, business and sales departments to ensure that the goals of each department are consistent with the company\'s overall strategy.
- Responsible for the internal management of the entire Vietnam branch to ensure that all businesses operate efficiently and achieve predetermined goals.
- Formulate and implement the company\'s operating strategy in Vietnam, optimize resource allocation, and improve overall business efficiency.
Với Mức Lương 35 - 42 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ TRUSTTRANS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ TRUSTTRANS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI