Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Asia Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Communicate directives from the CEO to relevant departments/individuals in a clear and timely manner.

- Gather and thoroughly understand information from departments/individuals before addressing or resolving company-related issues.

- Compile weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports at least two days before scheduled meetings. Summarize key points and submit them to the CEO one day prior to the meeting for review.

- Consolidate meeting reports, monitor the implementation of assigned tasks, and ensure timely completion by departments or individuals.

- Oversee the proper execution of company processes in collaboration with the audit team, including conducting surprise inspections.

- Evaluate the effectiveness of departmental training sessions. The company will assess, train, and store training materials/presentations on the company server.

- Translate work-related documents in collaboration with relevant departments.

- Coordinate with the HR and Administration Department to develop ideas, plans, and execute company events.

- Work with the Deputy CEO of Sales and department heads to develop and promote company culture.

- Supervise and manage corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

- Communicate and coordinate with external partners as assigned.

- Track and follow up on matters related to industry associations in which the CEO is involved.