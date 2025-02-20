Tuyển Marketing Director Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Soctrip
- Hồ Chí Minh: 400/8B
- 400/10 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Strategic Marketing Leadership: Develop and execute an integrated marketing strategy that drives brand awareness, drives growth and maximizes user value across the online travel and e-commerce verticals in Vietnam
• Brand Positioning & Storytelling: Own and shape the brand narrative to differentiate the super app as a leader in convenience and quality across the markets it serves. Create compelling messaging tailored to each segment.
• User Acquisition and Growth: Develop creative, multi-channel acquisition strategies to reach target audiences, leveraging digital marketing, influencer partnerships, SEO and app marketing (e.g. ASO).
• Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Define and monitor KPIs and OKRs to track campaign effectiveness, adjusting strategies as needed based on performance insights and market trends.
• Market Analysis and Trend Detection: Monitor industry trends, competitor activity and changing consumer behavior to identify opportunities and adjust strategies accordingly.
• Team Leadership and Development: Build, mentor and lead a high-performing marketing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement.
• Budget Management: Monitor and allocate marketing budgets effectively, ensuring maximum ROI/ROAS across all campaigns and channels.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product, operations and data teams to ensure alignment on goals, share insights and integrate marketing strategies with product roadmaps.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Soctrip Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Soctrip
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI