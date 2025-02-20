Tuyển Marketing Director Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Strategic Marketing Leadership: Develop and execute an integrated marketing strategy that drives brand awareness, drives growth and maximizes user value across the online travel and e-commerce verticals in Vietnam

• Brand Positioning & Storytelling: Own and shape the brand narrative to differentiate the super app as a leader in convenience and quality across the markets it serves. Create compelling messaging tailored to each segment.

• User Acquisition and Growth: Develop creative, multi-channel acquisition strategies to reach target audiences, leveraging digital marketing, influencer partnerships, SEO and app marketing (e.g. ASO).

• Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Define and monitor KPIs and OKRs to track campaign effectiveness, adjusting strategies as needed based on performance insights and market trends.

• Market Analysis and Trend Detection: Monitor industry trends, competitor activity and changing consumer behavior to identify opportunities and adjust strategies accordingly.

• Team Leadership and Development: Build, mentor and lead a high-performing marketing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement.

• Budget Management: Monitor and allocate marketing budgets effectively, ensuring maximum ROI/ROAS across all campaigns and channels.

• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product, operations and data teams to ensure alignment on goals, share insights and integrate marketing strategies with product roadmaps.