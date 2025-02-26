Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Liệu Trung Ương 2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Liệu Trung Ương 2
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tháp Bahamas, Đảo Kim Cương, số 1 đường số 104 Phường Bình Trưng Tây, Quận 2, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Manage and oversee accounting operations (80% of the role):
2. Organize, control, and supervise the company’s entire accounting activities.
3. Ensure financial reports are prepared accurately and promptly in compliance with legal regulations and internal policies.
4. Monitor cash flow, balance revenue and expenditures, develop financial plans, and ensure the company's liquidity.
5. Develop and improve accounting processes and internal control systems to optimize financial efficiency.
6. Collaborate with auditors, tax authorities, and relevant agencies in auditing and tax finalization processes.
7. Team Management:
- Lead, train, and develop the accounting team to enhance work efficiency.
- Assign tasks, monitor progress, and evaluate team members' performance.
- Provide guidance and support on accounting and tax-related matters.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Experience:
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Liệu Trung Ương 2 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Liệu Trung Ương 2
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
