Tuyển Marketing Director Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manulife (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
Manulife (Việt Nam)

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Manulife (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Manulife Plaza, 75 Hoang Van Thai, Tan Phu ward, district 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Director – Advanced Analytics would be required to develop and lead in delivering value across in multiple functions including Distribution, Underwriting, Pricing, Health, In-Force Management and Claims using analytical tools and techniques. The candidate chosen for this role will work independently as well as direct a team of data scientists and ML engineers in identifying and qualifying ML/AI opportunities, architecting value-creating models, and building and deploying ML/AI solutions.
The candidate would also be expected to work closely with relevant teams in developing growth strategies as well customer proposition development using data. The ideal candidate would have right mix of technical and commercial mindset in solving complex business problems and finding opportunities where advanced analytics team can contribute to fulfilling business objectives.
On the job you will:
• Leads the development and implementation of ML/AI solutions that drive significant value for the business
• Champions the use of data and analytics across the organization, educating key stakeholders on value of analytics
• Works closely with growth marketing in campaign development and execution, suggest areas of growth both from existing customers and acquiring new customers
• Develop propositions along with the marketing and distribution teams that are relevant and personalized for our customers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Manulife (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
We'll empower you to learn and grow the career you want. We'll recognize and support you in a flexible environment where well-being and inclusion are more than just words. As part of our global team, we'll support you in shaping the future you want t

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Manulife (Việt Nam)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Manulife (Việt Nam)

Manulife (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Manulife Plaza, 75 Hoang Van Thai, Tan Phu ward, district 7, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

