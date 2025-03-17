Tuyển Marketing Director Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Director – Advanced Analytics would be required to develop and lead in delivering value across in multiple functions including Distribution, Underwriting, Pricing, Health, In-Force Management and Claims using analytical tools and techniques. The candidate chosen for this role will work independently as well as direct a team of data scientists and ML engineers in identifying and qualifying ML/AI opportunities, architecting value-creating models, and building and deploying ML/AI solutions.

The candidate would also be expected to work closely with relevant teams in developing growth strategies as well customer proposition development using data. The ideal candidate would have right mix of technical and commercial mindset in solving complex business problems and finding opportunities where advanced analytics team can contribute to fulfilling business objectives.

On the job you will:

• Leads the development and implementation of ML/AI solutions that drive significant value for the business

• Champions the use of data and analytics across the organization, educating key stakeholders on value of analytics

• Works closely with growth marketing in campaign development and execution, suggest areas of growth both from existing customers and acquiring new customers

• Develop propositions along with the marketing and distribution teams that are relevant and personalized for our customers