Tuyển Marketing Director Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Energy Saving Director will be responsible for developing and implementing energy-saving policies and initiatives that align with organizational sustainability goals, managing energy consumption, and overseeing renewable energy projects to improve sustainability.

Role requirements

• Energy efficiency project management: Proven track record in implementing projects aimed at reducing energy consumption, such as the installation of energy-efficient equipment or optimization of lighting and heating systems.

• Cost analysis: Ability to analyze energy costs and propose economic solutions.

• Sustainable Development: Experience in developing sustainable development strategies and evaluating the environmental impact of operations.

• Leadership and team management: Experience in leadership positions, with skills in team management and change management.

• Collaboration with stakeholders: Experience working with various stakeholders, including suppliers, internal teams, and regulatory bodies.

• Initiative: Ability to develop and implement innovative projects to reduce the company\'s carbon footprint.