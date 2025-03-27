Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HTP, số 434 Trần Khát Chân, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

Working Hours (Night Shift): Monday - Friday, 8:00 pm- 5:00 am or 11:00 - 8:00 am (VN Time).

Work Location: 2nd floor, HTP Building, 434 Tran Khat Chan, Dong Da District, Hanoi.

Reports To: Customer Service Team Lead.

Service Support Model: B2C.

Product/Service: telecommunication services (Pre-paid & US government subsidized telecommunications service - Lifeline)

Only Support, No Sale.

Focus on Customer Support.

Manage a volume of calls with knowledge and efficiency.

Identify and address customer needs, with a goal of total satisfaction.

Completes reports of calls and other data accurately and on time.

Refer issues and questions to managers if necessary.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Customer service experience is a plus, Softel still welcomes freshers, and you would be trained in the professional US policy program from the beginning.

Proficiency in English, and basic computer skills, including Outlook, Word, and Excel.

Effective multitasking, prioritization, and time management skills.

Quick, good communication and problem-solving skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

15.000.000 - 17.000.000đ/month (Full-time)

Probation period: 2 months.

The training programs at the beginning are about soft skills in customer service, US telecommunications laws, welfare policies and work processes of the US Government.

12 days of annual leave, 11 public holidays, pay insurance according to Vietnamese labor law, and participation in classy internal activities of the company.

Receive union benefits such as: Representative\'s birthday day, International Women\'s Day, Funeral support money, sick visits, maternity support,...

100% of Customers are in the US, and the company environment uses and improves English well.

Career Growth Opportunities: Progress along a clear career path from CSR to Senior CSR, Customer Service QA, Customer Service Coach, and Customer Service Supervisor, Manager, Director.

Career Prospect: Opportunity to transfer to other positions or departments depending on your prospective capabilities.

Rotation Opportunities to US Headquarters: Top performers can rotate to our US headquarters for valuable experience and exposure.

The company is fully equipped with office equipment and lockers, so employees do not need to bring personal items such as laptops or headphones to work. In addition, the company also has health supplements for night shift employees such as functional foods, imported fresh fruits, convenience foods, tea, cakes, instant coffee, roasted/ground coffee/ beans, coffee and tea maker, microwave, refrigerator,...

Working with major carriers in the US.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

