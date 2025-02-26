Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 13th salary Team Building Health check

- up Birthday gift voucher, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Look after the service business of the company
Deal with 3 star, 4 star & 5 star hotels, catering companies, chain stores, negotiate and finalize prices with clients.
Manage sales activities, make and implement sales action plans
Deal with chef and purchase, Food and Beverage department Co-ordinating with the factory for the prompt delivery of goods
Take care of existing accounts and visit existing and potential HoReCa Customers in Danang City.
Monitor and implement the sales activities and promotion programs
Find out the customers’ needs for sales opportunities and develop the accounts
Increase sales volume for targets achievement
Closely inform sales manager any issues of selling or customers’ complaints.
Make daily sales activity report, weekly work plans and account management report to sales manager
Follow up with customers for any payments are overdue
And other tasks.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate from College/ University, major in Foreign Trade/ Commercial/ Economics
Prefer candidates have experience in the Horeca sector in Hanoi City.
Excellent communication skills
Ability to interact with various types of people (Western, locals...) and build a relationship
Dynamic, proactive, motivated, is a team player
Planning and organization skills
Good English level
Computer skills (Excel, Power Point).
Quick learner
Great understanding and application of customer service

Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: 15 - 20 triệu VND
Lương cứng: 12 - 15 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16-18 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job323647
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 198 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Heesun Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Heesun Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP TẬP ĐOÀN FVG TRAVEL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TẬP ĐOÀN FVG TRAVEL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DANANGGO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 4 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DANANGGO
4 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTV Chiếu sáng và thiết bị đô thị (Hapulico) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Chiếu sáng và thiết bị đô thị (Hapulico)
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kotosa Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kotosa Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH JIBANNET ASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH JIBANNET ASIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SKYPRO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SKYPRO
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LONG TRƯỜNG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LONG TRƯỜNG VŨ
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE LEAD AGENCY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE LEAD AGENCY
6 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH Máy xây dựng MIK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Máy xây dựng MIK Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm