Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
- Đà Nẵng: 13th salary Team Building Health check
- up Birthday gift voucher, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Look after the service business of the company
Deal with 3 star, 4 star & 5 star hotels, catering companies, chain stores, negotiate and finalize prices with clients.
Manage sales activities, make and implement sales action plans
Deal with chef and purchase, Food and Beverage department Co-ordinating with the factory for the prompt delivery of goods
Take care of existing accounts and visit existing and potential HoReCa Customers in Danang City.
Monitor and implement the sales activities and promotion programs
Find out the customers’ needs for sales opportunities and develop the accounts
Increase sales volume for targets achievement
Closely inform sales manager any issues of selling or customers’ complaints.
Make daily sales activity report, weekly work plans and account management report to sales manager
Follow up with customers for any payments are overdue
And other tasks.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Prefer candidates have experience in the Horeca sector in Hanoi City.
Excellent communication skills
Ability to interact with various types of people (Western, locals...) and build a relationship
Dynamic, proactive, motivated, is a team player
Planning and organization skills
Good English level
Computer skills (Excel, Power Point).
Quick learner
Great understanding and application of customer service
Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng: 12 - 15 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
