Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Look after the service business of the company

Deal with 3 star, 4 star & 5 star hotels, catering companies, chain stores, negotiate and finalize prices with clients.

Manage sales activities, make and implement sales action plans

Deal with chef and purchase, Food and Beverage department Co-ordinating with the factory for the prompt delivery of goods

Take care of existing accounts and visit existing and potential HoReCa Customers in Danang City.

Monitor and implement the sales activities and promotion programs

Find out the customers’ needs for sales opportunities and develop the accounts

Increase sales volume for targets achievement

Closely inform sales manager any issues of selling or customers’ complaints.

Make daily sales activity report, weekly work plans and account management report to sales manager

Follow up with customers for any payments are overdue

And other tasks.