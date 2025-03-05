Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in developing and implementing social media strategies to boost the company’s online presence.

Collaborate with the marketing team to brainstorm and execute creative campaigns.

Stay updated with the latest social media trends, tools, and best practices to ensure our strategies are current and effective.

Support other marketing activities as needed, including SEO content creation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can commit to a full-time internship (at least three months).

Currently have completed university program majoring in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.

Strong understanding of social media platforms and their respective audiences.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Basic knowledge of graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) is a plus.

Prior experience in managing social media accounts or internships in marketing and IT is a plus.

Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to become a full-time employee after a 3-month internship if having a good performance.

Hands-on experience in various marketing functions.

Free snack-drink

Monthly internship allowance

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.

You will become a key member of WATA TECH as we are growing faster and bigger now

Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Company trip yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH

