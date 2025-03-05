Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại WATA TECH
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist in developing and implementing social media strategies to boost the company’s online presence.
Collaborate with the marketing team to brainstorm and execute creative campaigns.
Stay updated with the latest social media trends, tools, and best practices to ensure our strategies are current and effective.
Support other marketing activities as needed, including SEO content creation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Can commit to a full-time internship (at least three months).
Currently have completed university program majoring in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.
Strong understanding of social media platforms and their respective audiences.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Basic knowledge of graphic design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) is a plus.
Prior experience in managing social media accounts or internships in marketing and IT is a plus.
Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to become a full-time employee after a 3-month internship if having a good performance.
Hands-on experience in various marketing functions.
Free snack-drink
Monthly internship allowance
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.
You will become a key member of WATA TECH as we are growing faster and bigger now
Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.
Company trip yearly.
