Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manage product development for the FloorCare and Outdoor Product categories

Clearly communicate project status between key departments (design, engineering, compliance/regulatory and international regions)

Support North American, European and Australian teams with key status updates on projects

Support with product validation and feedback on prototypes and other samples

Drive product development schedules and track key deadlines

Lead and direct the Asia team on a daily basis

Present product benchmark data in a marketing/commercial presentation format

Support operation issues related to orders, shipments and product quality

Understand consumer behaviors/attitudes to help provide insight to product development teams

Manage new product launches, working closely with North American, European and Australian product teams.

Cost analysis within new product development

Acquire & maintain product knowledge and technical competency

Perform such works in other ad hoc projects as assigned by the company

Bachelor's Degree required; Bachelor of Business Administration preferred

Minimum 1 year experience in either: Product Development, Project Management, Marketing, Manufacturing or Communications; Project Management experience preferred

Knowledge about Product Development or Manufacturing preferred

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Skilled in English and Vietnamese (written and verbal)

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Highly proficient with the full suite of Microsoft Office products

Proactive work ethic and enjoy a hands-on approach

Ability to manage multiple projects and tasks at any one time

Work in fast-paced environment

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Đồng Nai