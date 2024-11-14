Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
- Đồng Nai:
- Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage product development for the FloorCare and Outdoor Product categories
Clearly communicate project status between key departments (design, engineering, compliance/regulatory and international regions)
Support North American, European and Australian teams with key status updates on projects
Support with product validation and feedback on prototypes and other samples
Drive product development schedules and track key deadlines
Lead and direct the Asia team on a daily basis
Present product benchmark data in a marketing/commercial presentation format
Support operation issues related to orders, shipments and product quality
Understand consumer behaviors/attitudes to help provide insight to product development teams
Manage new product launches, working closely with North American, European and Australian product teams.
Cost analysis within new product development
Acquire & maintain product knowledge and technical competency
Perform such works in other ad hoc projects as assigned by the company
Bachelor's Degree required; Bachelor of Business Administration preferred
Minimum 1 year experience in either: Product Development, Project Management, Marketing, Manufacturing or Communications; Project Management experience preferred
Knowledge about Product Development or Manufacturing preferred
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Skilled in English and Vietnamese (written and verbal)
Strong problem solving and analytical skills
Highly proficient with the full suite of Microsoft Office products
Proactive work ethic and enjoy a hands-on approach
Ability to manage multiple projects and tasks at any one time
Work in fast-paced environment
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Đồng Nai
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
