Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Ngõ 83 Đường Ngọc Hồi, Hoàng Liệt, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam - Tôn Đức Thắng , Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Hoàng Mai

Department: Service Dept

1) In charge of Dealer Operation Kaizen for priority dealers

- In charge of Dealer Operation Kaizen, focus on specific project such as 5S, KPI improvement, productivity, CSI bottom dealers improvement, improve dealer staffs skills by on-site OJT… and develop the solution for the new issues

- Develop the Kaizen process model (standardization) and provide training and handover to FS/FP for continuous monitoring the improvement process – Cooporate with FS/FP and other function to implement of Kaizen activities at dealers.

2) Field activities

In charge some dealers with following tasks

- Achieve Service KPI & Performance assigned Dealers, region or territory

- Improve dealer Service operation quality (conduct SOP, dealer improvement monthly), CSI, follow up dealer conduct service promotion program

- Represent and liaison HMV with Dealers interm of Service business

- Coordinate resolution of specific issues of dealers

- Training: conduct the needed training for dealer’s staff

- Reporting: daily/ weekly/ monthly/ yearly reports about the performance of service of each assigned dealers

- Other job is assigned by management.

3) Reporting

- Support manager to make and check some target, monitoring and improvement report such as Annualy, Quarterly, Monthly reports

- Bachelor’s Degree in University, major in Automotive/Operation Management or related fields.

- Prefer having at least 03 years working experience in Automotive/Operation Management field.

- Fluently in English & MS Office (TOEIC 550 or above)

- Good communication and problem solving

- Have project management skills, on site continuous improvement skills, analytical skills.

Tại Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary

- Genuine work/ life balance: Working time: 8:00 – 17:30, From Monday to Friday

- Accident insurance, Travelling insurance besides Social Insurance

- Annual leave according to the labor law, additional sick leave

- Annual Heath check-up, Company trip, Year End Party

- Training and development roadmap. Opportunities to have training trips and/or attending events abroad

