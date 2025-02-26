Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Ngõ 83 Đường Ngọc Hồi, Hoàng Liệt, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

- Tôn Đức Thắng , Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Department: Service Dept
1) In charge of Dealer Operation Kaizen for priority dealers
- In charge of Dealer Operation Kaizen, focus on specific project such as 5S, KPI improvement, productivity, CSI bottom dealers improvement, improve dealer staffs skills by on-site OJT… and develop the solution for the new issues
- Develop the Kaizen process model (standardization) and provide training and handover to FS/FP for continuous monitoring the improvement process – Cooporate with FS/FP and other function to implement of Kaizen activities at dealers.
2) Field activities
In charge some dealers with following tasks
- Achieve Service KPI & Performance assigned Dealers, region or territory
- Improve dealer Service operation quality (conduct SOP, dealer improvement monthly), CSI, follow up dealer conduct service promotion program
- Represent and liaison HMV with Dealers interm of Service business
- Coordinate resolution of specific issues of dealers
- Training: conduct the needed training for dealer’s staff
- Reporting: daily/ weekly/ monthly/ yearly reports about the performance of service of each assigned dealers
- Other job is assigned by management.
3) Reporting
- Support manager to make and check some target, monitoring and improvement report such as Annualy, Quarterly, Monthly reports

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree in University, major in Automotive/Operation Management or related fields.
- Prefer having at least 03 years working experience in Automotive/Operation Management field.
- Fluently in English & MS Office (TOEIC 550 or above)
- Good communication and problem solving
- Have project management skills, on site continuous improvement skills, analytical skills.

Tại Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary
- Genuine work/ life balance: Working time: 8:00 – 17:30, From Monday to Friday
- Accident insurance, Travelling insurance besides Social Insurance
- Annual leave according to the labor law, additional sick leave
- Annual Heath check-up, Company trip, Year End Party
- Training and development roadmap. Opportunities to have training trips and/or attending events abroad

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Liên doanh TNHH Hino Motors Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ngõ 83 Đường Ngọc Hồi, Hoàng Liệt, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

