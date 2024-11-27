Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Work in Front - line department (provide hand-on service to customer)
• Build up the business relationship and develop potential Korean players
• Support to advertise and clear customer inquire about membership programs
• Support to translate the notify, information and advertise Tournament by Korean
• Implement the jobs task assigned by the team leader and Expat
• Promotion planning for Korean every month with Marketing Dept. Suggest budget, plan and implementation conditions for approval
• Submitting monthly job plan and target achievement
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fresh graduates or have experience working in other fields less than 2 years
• University Degree strongly preferred, ideally in a relevant degree such as marketing, advertising, communications, business, entrepreneurship or similar
• Topik certificate level 5
• Able to work rotate shift and night shift
• Honest, professional, hands-on experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders
• Good ability of speaking and writing in English is priority.
• Good at communication and reporting skills, sociable, ambitious, willingness to learn and passion for business.
Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Monthly bonus on revenue, 6-month bonus on performance evaluation, 13th month bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
International heath checks up every year. Comprehensive insurance.
Hoạt động nhóm
Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty LD HHKS Chains Caravelle
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
