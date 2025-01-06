Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. MKT Task: 50%

Point of contact to work with internal and external departments

Follow-up of deployment of brand, marketing activities assigned by manager such as gwp, marketing materials production, kol campaigns, agency management.

2.Paperwork: 40%

Take charge & manage payment process including but not limited to following quotation, PO, contract, on-time payment for related to Marketing such as GWP, KOL contract, Ad Agency contract...etc.

Process paperwork for Brand monthly expenses, claims, payments of brand such as: courier, stationery, taxi, travel, business expenses ...etc.

3. Cross function collaborative: 10%

Coordinate with cross function teams to implement work.

Other tasks assigned by Head & Manager.