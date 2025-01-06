Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 163 Phan Đăng Lưu,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. MKT Task: 50%
Point of contact to work with internal and external departments
Follow-up of deployment of brand, marketing activities assigned by manager such as gwp, marketing materials production, kol campaigns, agency management.
2.Paperwork: 40%
Take charge & manage payment process including but not limited to following quotation, PO, contract, on-time payment for related to Marketing such as GWP, KOL contract, Ad Agency contract...etc.
Process paperwork for Brand monthly expenses, claims, payments of brand such as: courier, stationery, taxi, travel, business expenses ...etc.
3. Cross function collaborative: 10%
Coordinate with cross function teams to implement work.
Other tasks assigned by Head & Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good English is preferable.
Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
Highly responsibilities and result oriented.
Put Customer services first mindset
Good problem-solving & communication skills
Tại Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Support internship reporting
Work in a professional retail environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
