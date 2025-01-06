Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)

Nhân viên Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 163 Phan Đăng Lưu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. MKT Task: 50%
Point of contact to work with internal and external departments
Follow-up of deployment of brand, marketing activities assigned by manager such as gwp, marketing materials production, kol campaigns, agency management.
2.Paperwork: 40%
Take charge & manage payment process including but not limited to following quotation, PO, contract, on-time payment for related to Marketing such as GWP, KOL contract, Ad Agency contract...etc.
Process paperwork for Brand monthly expenses, claims, payments of brand such as: courier, stationery, taxi, travel, business expenses ...etc.
3. Cross function collaborative: 10%
Coordinate with cross function teams to implement work.
Other tasks assigned by Head & Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

FINAL YEAR STUDENTS or UNGRADUATED STUDENTS.
Good English is preferable.
Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
Highly responsibilities and result oriented.
Put Customer services first mindset
Good problem-solving & communication skills

Tại Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship allowance
Support internship reporting
Work in a professional retail environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)

Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Central Retail, 163 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 1, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

