Tuyển Product Marketing Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: 20 FL, CEO Tower HH2
- 1, Pham Hung St., Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem Dist., Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Collaborate with other internal departments to design training plan for employees (E-learing system; Internal and External training).
• Organize training classes: Prepare, support to conduct and observe during class.
• Collect and analyze the feedback from employees after training class by making reports.
• Conduct research and stay up to date on learning trends in the industry and recommend new training programs.
• Review the existing and create new learning courses to support training programs in the internal E-learning system.
• Work with outside training vendors in order to hold the external training classes effectively.
• Report about training work weekly/ monthly/ quarterly/ yearly as supervisors’ requirements.
• Other tasks relating to HR – Admin assigned by supervisors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 1 year experience in HR & Admin
• A strong desire to work for a long time in HR & Admin.
Tại Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
