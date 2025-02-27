Tuyển Product Marketing Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Collaborate with other internal departments to design training plan for employees (E-learing system; Internal and External training).

• Organize training classes: Prepare, support to conduct and observe during class.

• Collect and analyze the feedback from employees after training class by making reports.

• Conduct research and stay up to date on learning trends in the industry and recommend new training programs.

• Review the existing and create new learning courses to support training programs in the internal E-learning system.

• Work with outside training vendors in order to hold the external training classes effectively.

• Report about training work weekly/ monthly/ quarterly/ yearly as supervisors’ requirements.

• Other tasks relating to HR – Admin assigned by supervisors.