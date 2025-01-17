Tuyển Product Marketing Maison Retail Management International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Maison Retail Management International
- Hồ Chí Minh: 189 Dương Bá Trạc, phường 1, Quận 8, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. JOB BRIEF:
- Merchandise Planning Manager will be on the full spectrum analysis on all product categories and to offer solutions in order to effectively establish a strong inventory and merchandising processes.
II. DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Top-down and bottom-up realistic initial planning for department.
- OTB planning.
- Buying quarterly.
- Control stocks management processes like pricing, launching alignment, distribution, replenishment, consolidation by stores, area, and country level. Ensure a healthy stock situation by managing its productivity, seasonality, aging, etc.
- Review inventory reporting sell-through, end of season analysis, buying accuracy to optimization markets merchandise matrix.
- Work closely with Brand Principal about department strategy such as pricing, product development, launching schedule, repeat orders.
- Cooperating with logistics department to have an efficient supply chain, shipment tracking, goods receiving, and coordinating shipment error claims.
- Creation of reports to review sales performance and identify areas of relevance, gaps, and solutions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Maison Retail Management International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maison Retail Management International
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI