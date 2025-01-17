Tuyển Product Marketing Maison Retail Management International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. JOB BRIEF:

- Merchandise Planning Manager will be on the full spectrum analysis on all product categories and to offer solutions in order to effectively establish a strong inventory and merchandising processes.

II. DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION:

- Top-down and bottom-up realistic initial planning for department.

- OTB planning.

- Buying quarterly.

- Control stocks management processes like pricing, launching alignment, distribution, replenishment, consolidation by stores, area, and country level. Ensure a healthy stock situation by managing its productivity, seasonality, aging, etc.

- Review inventory reporting sell-through, end of season analysis, buying accuracy to optimization markets merchandise matrix.

- Work closely with Brand Principal about department strategy such as pricing, product development, launching schedule, repeat orders.

- Cooperating with logistics department to have an efficient supply chain, shipment tracking, goods receiving, and coordinating shipment error claims.

- Creation of reports to review sales performance and identify areas of relevance, gaps, and solutions.