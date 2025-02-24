Tuyển Product Marketing Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 57
- 59 S2 Street, Tây Thạnh Ward,Tân Phú Dist, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Sourcing new factory
2. Good communication, production planning and control, able to do T& N
3. Negotiate price in factory
4. Time and action calendar
5. Data management
6. Managing overall operations with a view to ensure timely accomplishment of production targets
7. Overseeing the production & procurement policies, procedures and related requirement in line with internal controls
8. Looking after design, development and implementation of procedures to maximize production, minimize waste, increase capacity and efficiencies
9. Utilizing systems to identify areas of opportunity for continuous improvement; initiating and coordinating inventory and cost control programs
10. Conducting regular system & process audits to strengthen processes and reduce process rejection
11. Independently handled the whole factory operations and follow SOP / process management .
12. Having experienced candidates for team building to strengthen the factory capacity regards production and quality
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
