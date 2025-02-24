Tuyển Product Marketing Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Sourcing new factory

2. Good communication, production planning and control, able to do T& N

3. Negotiate price in factory

4. Time and action calendar

5. Data management

6. Managing overall operations with a view to ensure timely accomplishment of production targets

7. Overseeing the production & procurement policies, procedures and related requirement in line with internal controls

8. Looking after design, development and implementation of procedures to maximize production, minimize waste, increase capacity and efficiencies

9. Utilizing systems to identify areas of opportunity for continuous improvement; initiating and coordinating inventory and cost control programs

10. Conducting regular system & process audits to strengthen processes and reduce process rejection

11. Independently handled the whole factory operations and follow SOP / process management .

12. Having experienced candidates for team building to strengthen the factory capacity regards production and quality