Tuyển Product Marketing Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main duties:

- Provide risk assessments and legal advice on corporate operations and project developments.

- Manage regulatory matters, including governmental filings, licenses, approvals, permits, and the registration of group companies and projects.

- Research and update legal knowledge, including new laws and regulations, for the investment, development, and operations teams.

- Negotiate, review, and draft contracts and corporate documents for group companies.

- Negotiate and draft real estate documents, such as purchase and sale agreements, deposit and reservation agreements, and long-term lease agreements, while monitoring their execution.

- Draft and review transaction documents and other materials to support deals.

- Negotiate and resolve disputes with partners, customers, vendors, and other parties, addressing various legal matters related to hospitality operations.

- Participate in pre-litigation negotiations and mediation.

- Collaborate with other teams and external counsel to manage deals from inception to closure.

- Coordinate with outside counsel during legal proceedings and oversee litigation or arbitration processes.