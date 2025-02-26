Tuyển Product Marketing Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Viet Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lodgis House, 14 Ngo Van Nam St., Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main duties:
- Provide risk assessments and legal advice on corporate operations and project developments.
- Manage regulatory matters, including governmental filings, licenses, approvals, permits, and the registration of group companies and projects.
- Research and update legal knowledge, including new laws and regulations, for the investment, development, and operations teams.
- Negotiate, review, and draft contracts and corporate documents for group companies.
- Negotiate and draft real estate documents, such as purchase and sale agreements, deposit and reservation agreements, and long-term lease agreements, while monitoring their execution.
- Draft and review transaction documents and other materials to support deals.
- Negotiate and resolve disputes with partners, customers, vendors, and other parties, addressing various legal matters related to hospitality operations.
- Participate in pre-litigation negotiations and mediation.
- Collaborate with other teams and external counsel to manage deals from inception to closure.
- Coordinate with outside counsel during legal proceedings and oversee litigation or arbitration processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
