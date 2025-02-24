Tuyển Product Marketing Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Tech Support Specialist will play a key role in delivering first-line IT support to ensure smooth business operations. This role involves managing IT service requests, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network-related issues, and escalating them as needed. The specialist will join the global Tech Support team to provide remote support for end users across all locations and deliver on-the-ground support as needed, ensuring prompt resolution of technical problems while adhering to company service standards.

• Provide Tier-1 technical support for hardware, software, networking, and business application issues.

• Manage ITSM support requests, ensuring timely and effective resolution.

• Collaborate with the Tech Support Team to deliver global remote IT support and on-site assistance when required.

• Perform troubleshooting to minimize business disruptions and escalate unresolved issues promptly.

• Maintain accurate IT asset records within the ITSM system, ensuring proper tracking and documentation.

• Document issue resolutions and contribute to the knowledge base for continuous improvement.