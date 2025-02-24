Tuyển Product Marketing Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5B Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Dist. 1, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Tech Support Specialist will play a key role in delivering first-line IT support to ensure smooth business operations. This role involves managing IT service requests, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network-related issues, and escalating them as needed. The specialist will join the global Tech Support team to provide remote support for end users across all locations and deliver on-the-ground support as needed, ensuring prompt resolution of technical problems while adhering to company service standards.
• Provide Tier-1 technical support for hardware, software, networking, and business application issues.
• Manage ITSM support requests, ensuring timely and effective resolution.
• Collaborate with the Tech Support Team to deliver global remote IT support and on-site assistance when required.
• Perform troubleshooting to minimize business disruptions and escalate unresolved issues promptly.
• Maintain accurate IT asset records within the ITSM system, ensuring proper tracking and documentation.
• Document issue resolutions and contribute to the knowledge base for continuous improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Familiarity with ITSM tools is an advantage. Knowledge of Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office applications troubleshooting, basic hardware, and network troubleshooting
Tại Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam)
