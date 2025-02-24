Tuyển Product Marketing PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

YOUR MISSION

- Responsible for supporting the development, planning, and execution of training programs for PUMA retail stores across Vietnam. This role ensures effective training delivery to enhance store performance, improve customer experience, and support the career growth of store associates

- The position works closely with retail operations teams to implement training strategies aligned with PUMA’s regional retail training framework. Assist in developing, organizing, and executing Retail Training programs in line with Vietnam's retail strategy.

Retail Training Program Development:

- Deliver training across PUMA’s 5 Training Pillars: Selling Skills, Product Knowledge, Functional Training, Leadership Skills, and Brand Education. Support the localization and adaptation of global training materials to meet Vietnam’s market needs

- Conduct in-store coaching and training sessions to improve store associates' selling and service capabilities. Work closely with Store and Area Managers to identify training needs and provide appropriate solutions. Participate in new store openings to ensure proper onboarding and training of new hires

E-learning Program Management:

- Assist in managing the e-learning platform, ensuring accessibility and compliance across all stores. Monitor e-learning completion rates and effectiveness, making necessary improvements