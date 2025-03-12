Tuyển Product Marketing Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

- Handle multiple M&A projects, prioritizing transaction execution and business development.

- Create marketing materials such as teasers, information memoranda, management presentations, and potential pitch decks.

- Lead financial modeling and valuation exercises for both existing and prospective clients.

- Assist in the complete transaction execution process, coordinate due diligence phases, and often act as the primary contact.

- Actively participate in external meetings.

- Oversee and mentor senior team members and assistants, enhancing their contributions and skills.

- Contribute to our overall strategy and transaction efforts.

- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in finance, business administration, or a related field from a reputable university.

- Professional qualifications such as CPA, CFA, or ACCA are a plus.

- For Senior Manager: At least 10 years of experience; for Manager: 5-7 years of experience in an M&A environment, with a proven track record in transaction execution.

