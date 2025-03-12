Tuyển Product Marketing Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Persolkelly Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Handle multiple M&A projects, prioritizing transaction execution and business development.
- Create marketing materials such as teasers, information memoranda, management presentations, and potential pitch decks.
- Lead financial modeling and valuation exercises for both existing and prospective clients.
- Assist in the complete transaction execution process, coordinate due diligence phases, and often act as the primary contact.
- Actively participate in external meetings.
- Oversee and mentor senior team members and assistants, enhancing their contributions and skills.
- Contribute to our overall strategy and transaction efforts.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Professional qualifications such as CPA, CFA, or ACCA are a plus.
- For Senior Manager: At least 10 years of experience; for Manager: 5-7 years of experience in an M&A environment, with a proven track record in transaction execution.
Tại Persolkelly Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Persolkelly Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI