Tuyển Product Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Legal Assistant to join our dynamic legal team at a leading casino company in Vietnam. The successful candidate will provide comprehensive administrative and legal support to the Legal Manager, Senior Legal Manager, and Director of Legal, ensuring the smooth operation of the Legal department.

Job Description:

• Perform initial background research and provide in-house legal opinions with respect to Anti Money Laundering law, casino-related regulations, commercial laws, enterprise law, investment law, land law, law on real estate business, labor law, intellectual property law, personal data protection, general tax issues, etc. and report to Director of Legal, Senior Legal Manager and Legal Manager;

• Draft, translate, proofread, review contracts, corporate documents (POAs, CISs, decisions, resolutions…) and other legal governmental documents;

• Support the Legal department as and when required, to ensure compliance by the departments and competent authorities;

• Liaise with regulatory authorities where necessary;

• Serve as the liaison with regulatory agencies if required and is responsible for submitting applicable regulatory filings to the authorities;

• Perform administrative tasks for Legal department: organize and fill original contracts and documents; schedule appointments; prepare agendas, and take minutes during meetings, manage correspondence.