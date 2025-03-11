Tuyển Product Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại The Grand Ho Tram
- Hồ Chí Minh: 217 Đường Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Legal Assistant to join our dynamic legal team at a leading casino company in Vietnam. The successful candidate will provide comprehensive administrative and legal support to the Legal Manager, Senior Legal Manager, and Director of Legal, ensuring the smooth operation of the Legal department.
Job Description:
• Perform initial background research and provide in-house legal opinions with respect to Anti Money Laundering law, casino-related regulations, commercial laws, enterprise law, investment law, land law, law on real estate business, labor law, intellectual property law, personal data protection, general tax issues, etc. and report to Director of Legal, Senior Legal Manager and Legal Manager;
• Draft, translate, proofread, review contracts, corporate documents (POAs, CISs, decisions, resolutions…) and other legal governmental documents;
• Support the Legal department as and when required, to ensure compliance by the departments and competent authorities;
• Liaise with regulatory authorities where necessary;
• Serve as the liaison with regulatory agencies if required and is responsible for submitting applicable regulatory filings to the authorities;
• Perform administrative tasks for Legal department: organize and fill original contracts and documents; schedule appointments; prepare agendas, and take minutes during meetings, manage correspondence.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại The Grand Ho Tram Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Grand Ho Tram
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
