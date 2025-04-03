Tuyển Product Marketing Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

2. Job Purpose

To make SVN comply with service agreement on HSE.

To partially ensure SVN, at cooperate office, comply with local, customer and regional requirement on HSE.

3. Specific Accountabilities

Health & Safety

• Training: Responsible for conducting both internal and external safety training sessions.

• Audit: Conduct internal safety audits and prepare for customer and third-party audits on safety and security, including preparation and participation.

• Drill: Participate in drills, capture issues, and follow up on improvements.

• Inspection: Conduct equipment and PPE inspections, collaborate with related teams, reconcile, and update inspection certifications.

• Perform internal registration procedures for instruments, equipment, machinery, and chemicals, including ESO, CCUA, and eCULD.

• Reporting: Support the implementation and reporting of internal programs, including periodic safety assessment reports, Toolbox talks, workshops, and safety scoreboards.

• Perform any other ad-hoc tasks assigned by superiors in relevant fields with prior agreement.