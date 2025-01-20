Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Granford làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are an exclusive distributor of OPPEIN, one of China’s leading built-in furniture brands, renowned for its high-quality kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, and interior doors. As we expand into the Vietnamese market, we are opening a new showroom and looking for dynamic, customer-focused individuals to join our sales team. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a growing brand, offering premium, cutting-edge designs to clients in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving interior design market.

Job Description:

• Marketing Strategy Development: Support to develop and execute marketing campaigns to promote Oppein’s premium kitchen solutions, targeting villa and apartment customers.

• Content Creation: create and manage engaging content for social media, websites, and email campaigns, ensuring all materials align with our brand’s elegance and appeal.

• Event Planning and Execution: organize showroom events, product launches, and customer engagement activities, working closely with the sales team to deliver exceptional experiences.

• Digital Marketing: Managing digital marketing campaigns across platforms like Google Ads and Facebook/Instagram will be a key part of your role, including analyzing performance and optimizing for better results.

• Market Research: Conduct market research to identify trends, customer preferences, and competitor strategies, providing valuable insights to enhance our marketing and sales efforts.

