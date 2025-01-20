Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Granford làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Granford
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Granford

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Granford

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Him Lam, Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are an exclusive distributor of OPPEIN, one of China’s leading built-in furniture brands, renowned for its high-quality kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, and interior doors. As we expand into the Vietnamese market, we are opening a new showroom and looking for dynamic, customer-focused individuals to join our sales team. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a growing brand, offering premium, cutting-edge designs to clients in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving interior design market.
Job Description:
• Marketing Strategy Development: Support to develop and execute marketing campaigns to promote Oppein’s premium kitchen solutions, targeting villa and apartment customers.
Marketing Strategy Development:
• Content Creation: create and manage engaging content for social media, websites, and email campaigns, ensuring all materials align with our brand’s elegance and appeal.
Content Creation:
• Event Planning and Execution: organize showroom events, product launches, and customer engagement activities, working closely with the sales team to deliver exceptional experiences.
Event Planning and Execution:
• Digital Marketing: Managing digital marketing campaigns across platforms like Google Ads and Facebook/Instagram will be a key part of your role, including analyzing performance and optimizing for better results.
Digital Marketing:
• Market Research: Conduct market research to identify trends, customer preferences, and competitor strategies, providing valuable insights to enhance our marketing and sales efforts.
Market Research:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Granford Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Granford

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Granford

Công Ty TNHH Granford

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Phú Lợi, Quận 2

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

