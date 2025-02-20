Tuyển Project Manager CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Getting the requirements from customer
Transfer the requirements to designer
Schedule management
Vendor Management
Cost Management
Consruction Site Management
Vendor searcVendor evaluation
Better to have
Designing Skill (2D and 3D)
Software Skill (Auto Cad, Sketchup, etc)
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 years or more working experience for interior work market (Experience for Office is preferred)
English (Business Level) or Japanese (N2 or better)
Need to be able to check and understand the construction drawing
Knowledge about Fit&Out, Furniture, M&E, IT.
English (Business Level) or Japanese (N2 or better)
Need to be able to check and understand the construction drawing
Knowledge about Fit&Out, Furniture, M&E, IT.
Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Train IT knowledge or understanding the IT products (both hardware and software)
- Japanese Business environment
- Communicate in English or Japanese daily by verbal and email
- Business Manner
- Attractive Salary
- Dynamic and professional working environment.
- Salary and bonus policy are attractive.
- Salary increase consideration 1 time/year
- Good chance to study and develop career path stably.
- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company.
- Working travel by company car or taxi
- Company Mobile phone
- Japanese Business environment
- Communicate in English or Japanese daily by verbal and email
- Business Manner
- Attractive Salary
- Dynamic and professional working environment.
- Salary and bonus policy are attractive.
- Salary increase consideration 1 time/year
- Good chance to study and develop career path stably.
- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company.
- Working travel by company car or taxi
- Company Mobile phone
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI