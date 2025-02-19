Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Floor 14, Capital Tower, 109 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

• Improve after sales service support for Laser Processing Machines in Vietnam market.

• Be responsible for the commissioning of machine and troubleshooting of Laser Processing Machines.

• Handle other duties including providing maintenance contracts, consumable parts sales to end users, etc.

• Prepare for the installation of the Laser Processing Machines.

• Assist Service Manager in quotation, reporting, stock inventory, and daily service scheduling.

• Report discrepancies, unresolved or recurrent problems to Service Manager.

• Report to the Line Manager upon succession of any tasks accordingly.

• Other tasks assigned by Line Manager.

• At University or College, major in Mechatronics / Electrical / Automation Engineering is preferable.

• Experience in service or repairing industrial machinery is preferable (2-5 years).

• Experience in operating and repairing laser machines is preferable.

• Must have good electrical analysis skills and mechanical troubleshooting skills.

• Able to speak intermediate or higher English (better if can speak basic Japanese).

• Good customer service skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.