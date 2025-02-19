Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Floor 14, Capital Tower, 109 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Improve after sales service support for Laser Processing Machines in Vietnam market.
• Be responsible for the commissioning of machine and troubleshooting of Laser Processing Machines.
• Handle other duties including providing maintenance contracts, consumable parts sales to end users, etc.
• Prepare for the installation of the Laser Processing Machines.
• Assist Service Manager in quotation, reporting, stock inventory, and daily service scheduling.
• Report discrepancies, unresolved or recurrent problems to Service Manager.
• Report to the Line Manager upon succession of any tasks accordingly.
• Other tasks assigned by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At University or College, major in Mechatronics / Electrical / Automation Engineering is preferable.
• Experience in service or repairing industrial machinery is preferable (2-5 years).
• Experience in operating and repairing laser machines is preferable.
• Must have good electrical analysis skills and mechanical troubleshooting skills.
• Able to speak intermediate or higher English (better if can speak basic Japanese).
• Good customer service skills.

Tại Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11th -12th Floor, Viettel Tower B, 285 Cach Mang Thang 8 Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

