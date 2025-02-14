Tuyển Sales Marketing 1C Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We have an immediate opening for the position of 1C:ERP Implementation Specialist.

The 1C: ERP Implementation Specialist will be responsible for conducting demos and implementing the ERP software to customers, from requirements analysis to ensuring stable system operation. You will work closely with internal departments and customers to ensure successful project deployment.

• Collaborate with Sales in consulting and conducting demos to introduce ERP solutions to customers.

• Conduct surveys, collect, and analyze customer requirements regarding business processes and collaborate with the Technology team in providing suitable solutions.

• Participate in ERP project implementation, ensuring system installation, configuration, and operation according to the project plan.

• Test ERP software before handing it over to customers.

• Guide and train users on the ERP system.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.