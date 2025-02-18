Tuyển Sales Marketing Global Mind Agriculture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Global Mind Agriculture
- Hồ Chí Minh: Premier Office 11A Nguyen Van Mai, Ward 04, Tan Binh District, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION
Name: New headcount
Job Title: Senior Sales Operation
Reporting To: Sales Manager/ Sales Director
Job Summary: Participate in organizing and promoting the development of Sales at GMA
Main Responsibilities & Duties:
• 1. Develop and implement strategic plans to optimize sales operations and maximize
revenue generation.
• 2. Collaborate with sales, marketing, finance, and other departments to streamline processes
and ensure cross-functional alignment.
• 3. Analyze sales data and performance metrics to identify trends, opportunities, and areas
for improvement.
• 4. Design and implement sales forecasting models to accurately predict sales trends and
inform business decisions.
• 5. Oversee the sales pipeline, ensuring its accuracy and completeness, and implement
strategies to increase pipeline velocity.
• 6. Manage and optimize sales tools and technologies (CRM, sales automation, reporting
systems, etc.) to support the sales team and improve productivity.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Global Mind Agriculture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng, Hoạt động nhóm, Cơ hội học tập
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Global Mind Agriculture
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
