Tuyển Sales Marketing Global Mind Agriculture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

Name: New headcount

Job Title: Senior Sales Operation

Reporting To: Sales Manager/ Sales Director

Job Summary: Participate in organizing and promoting the development of Sales at GMA

Main Responsibilities & Duties:

• 1. Develop and implement strategic plans to optimize sales operations and maximize

revenue generation.

• 2. Collaborate with sales, marketing, finance, and other departments to streamline processes

and ensure cross-functional alignment.

• 3. Analyze sales data and performance metrics to identify trends, opportunities, and areas

for improvement.

• 4. Design and implement sales forecasting models to accurately predict sales trends and

inform business decisions.

• 5. Oversee the sales pipeline, ensuring its accuracy and completeness, and implement

strategies to increase pipeline velocity.

• 6. Manage and optimize sales tools and technologies (CRM, sales automation, reporting

systems, etc.) to support the sales team and improve productivity.