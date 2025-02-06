Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Competitive salary consistent with desires and abilities (negotiable). Work in a professional environment with Vietnamese – Korean culture. Labor contract, Social Insurance, 13th month salary in accordance with the provisions of Vietnam labor law. Fully provided with modern equipment and amenities in accordance with the standards of Green Academy Korea. Support for monthly parking and lunch fees., Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Center performance
Responsible for center’s revenue (in Ho Chi Minh).
Recruiting, training sales and customer service staffs to ensure students satisfaction.
Recruiting, training, coaching, leading and managing sales to hit the monthly/quarterly/ annual goal.
Proposing plans and actions in order to achieve the approved annual budgets and targets.
Coordinating with the operation manager to manage class management capability, followed by market demands.
Human resources
Recruiting, selecting, training and coaching sales and service staffs.
Strictly manageing consulting content, the sales team and customer service staffs to ensure close cooperation between them and the academic team.
Operations
Working with the Academic team, the accountant on the following issues with the aim of delivering the best result for the company and the best service for those involved: customers, teachers,...
Maintaining the company’s standards.
Following the company’s policies, procedures, regulations, documents and reporting systems and standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in setting up new branches, team building, training and coaching are preferable.
Degree from oversea and/or business major is a plus.
Solid understanding and work experience in B2C Sales in education business (IT, Design, and /or foreign language) and prefer to have marketing knowledge.
Education: 4 Year University Degree or above.
Deal with problems and solutions on day-day basis center operation - Personality: Self-motivated, Entrepreneurship, Strong work ethic & will, Trustful history.
5+ years of center operation in local education field, preferably in multinational institutions.
Age: early to mid 30s.
Competitive sales ability and experiences.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1,2,3,4 tòa Gold Future, số 148 Nguyễn Trãi, Thượng Đình, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job285518
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẠI Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẠI Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Olive làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Olive
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Trên 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN V-SIXTYFOUR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN V-SIXTYFOUR
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản A New Home làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 100 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản A New Home
20 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VIỆT HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VIỆT HƯNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần bất đọng sản phúc thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần bất đọng sản phúc thịnh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GỖ MINH LONG
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HÀNG XANH (MERCEDES-BENZ HAXACO ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HÀNG XANH (MERCEDES-BENZ HAXACO ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP Nguyễn Việt Tiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Nguyễn Việt Tiên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SÀI GÒN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN A CITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN A CITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TADA LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TADA LABS
14 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN XAY XÁT HOÀNG GIAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN XAY XÁT HOÀNG GIAO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NHỊ GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NHỊ GIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTV Firo Retails làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Firo Retails
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HỮU NGHỊ VIỆT TRUNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU HỮU NGHỊ VIỆT TRUNG
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương Mại Flexhouse làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương Mại Flexhouse
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN A CITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN A CITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ BIDV METLIFE TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ BIDV METLIFE TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA ĐÔNG NAM Á- CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA ĐÔNG NAM Á- CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI 1
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 80 Triệu Bệnh viện Thẩm mỹ Kangnam
35 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm