Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Center performance

Responsible for center’s revenue (in Ho Chi Minh).

Recruiting, training sales and customer service staffs to ensure students satisfaction.

Recruiting, training, coaching, leading and managing sales to hit the monthly/quarterly/ annual goal.

Proposing plans and actions in order to achieve the approved annual budgets and targets.

Coordinating with the operation manager to manage class management capability, followed by market demands.

Human resources

Recruiting, selecting, training and coaching sales and service staffs.

Strictly manageing consulting content, the sales team and customer service staffs to ensure close cooperation between them and the academic team.

Operations

Working with the Academic team, the accountant on the following issues with the aim of delivering the best result for the company and the best service for those involved: customers, teachers,...

Maintaining the company’s standards.

Following the company’s policies, procedures, regulations, documents and reporting systems and standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in setting up new branches, team building, training and coaching are preferable.

Degree from oversea and/or business major is a plus.

Solid understanding and work experience in B2C Sales in education business (IT, Design, and /or foreign language) and prefer to have marketing knowledge.

Education: 4 Year University Degree or above.

Deal with problems and solutions on day-day basis center operation - Personality: Self-motivated, Entrepreneurship, Strong work ethic & will, Trustful history.

5+ years of center operation in local education field, preferably in multinational institutions.

Age: early to mid 30s.

Competitive sales ability and experiences.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM

