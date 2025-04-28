Tuyển Video Editor GNF JAPAN COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Xí, Phường 26, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Record voice-overs for videos.

Upload videos to the company’s media channels (e.g. YouTube, Facebook, TikTok).

Add effects, insert text, and incorporate graphic elements to enhance video appeal.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure video content accurately reflects the company’s messaging and brand.

Develop concepts and scripts for new videos based on current trends and company requirements.

Ensure compliance with music and image copyright regulations during video production.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic English communication skills.

Experience using video editing tools.

Having experience writing blogs is an advantage.

Edit videos shot using CapCut, Premiere or any other video editing software.

Work schedule: 4 hours per day, 3 days per week, 4 weeks per month.

Tại GNF JAPAN COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary: Attractive pay commensurate with skills and experience.

Flexible schedule: Ability to arrange working hours around your classes and personal commitments.

Creative projects: Opportunity to participate in innovative projects and showcase your ideas and personal style.

Dynamic work environment: Join a young, energetic team with plenty of opportunities to network and build industry contacts.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GNF JAPAN COMPANY LIMITED

