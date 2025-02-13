Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà nhà HSG, Số 8 Quang Trung, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Edit short-form and long-form video content for platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Collaborate with the creative team to understand project goals and vision.

Review provided briefs and video footage to ensure alignment with project objectives.

Enhance video quality by incorporating VFX and SFX when necessary to improve overall impact.

Maintain consistency in style, branding, and messaging across all video content.

Meet project deadlines and deliver high-quality edited videos.

Provide video drafts for review and feedback using the Frame.io platform.

Report to the Content Manager on project progress and creative decisions.

Stay updated on industry trends and editing techniques to continuously improve your skills.

Organize and manage video assets efficiently.

Communicate effectively with team members and project stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Video Editor, with a strong portfolio showcasing your editing skills.

Proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve).

Familiarity with visual effects (VFX) and sound effects (SFX) integration in video editing.

Strong understanding of video storytelling, pacing, and composition.

Ability to work independently and efficiently while adhering to project guidelines and deadlines.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Knowledge of the Frame.io platform for video collaboration is a plus.

Experience in creating content for social media platforms is highly desirable.

Experience and understanding of video colour correction as all footage will be shot in dlog or other ungraded formats.

Excellent understanding of written English Is required as you will be given briefs and communicate with the content manager via English.

Good English-speaking skills will be helpful in the editing process as all videos will be produced in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 days of annual leave.

Full social insurance and health insurance benefits as per legal regulations.

24/7 accident insurance and health insurance for employees working over 6 months.

Internal and external training programs.

Provided PC or laptop.

Various salary, bonus, and other benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.