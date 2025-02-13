Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Video Editor

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà HSG, Số 8 Quang Trung, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Edit short-form and long-form video content for platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
Collaborate with the creative team to understand project goals and vision.
Review provided briefs and video footage to ensure alignment with project objectives.
Enhance video quality by incorporating VFX and SFX when necessary to improve overall impact.
Maintain consistency in style, branding, and messaging across all video content.
Meet project deadlines and deliver high-quality edited videos.
Provide video drafts for review and feedback using the Frame.io platform.
Report to the Content Manager on project progress and creative decisions.
Stay updated on industry trends and editing techniques to continuously improve your skills.
Organize and manage video assets efficiently.
Communicate effectively with team members and project stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Video Editor, with a strong portfolio showcasing your editing skills.
Proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve).
Familiarity with visual effects (VFX) and sound effects (SFX) integration in video editing.
Strong understanding of video storytelling, pacing, and composition.
Ability to work independently and efficiently while adhering to project guidelines and deadlines.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Knowledge of the Frame.io platform for video collaboration is a plus.
Experience in creating content for social media platforms is highly desirable.
Experience and understanding of video colour correction as all footage will be shot in dlog or other ungraded formats.
Excellent understanding of written English Is required as you will be given briefs and communicate with the content manager via English.
Good English-speaking skills will be helpful in the editing process as all videos will be produced in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 days of annual leave.
Full social insurance and health insurance benefits as per legal regulations.
24/7 accident insurance and health insurance for employees working over 6 months.
Internal and external training programs.
Provided PC or laptop.
Various salary, bonus, and other benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 10, Khu Công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-video-editor-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job294587
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian
Tuyển Video Editor Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 2 USD
Crossian
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 900 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian
Tuyển Video Editor Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 2 USD
Crossian
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 900 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BODHI
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN YEAH1 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hà Thành
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĂN HOÁ ĐOM ĐÓM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĂN HOÁ ĐOM ĐÓM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ẨM THỰC ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ẨM THỰC ÁNH DƯƠNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TIK PRO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TIK PRO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor HỘ KINH DOANH UPET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH UPET
8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty CP 3Gang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP 3Gang
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIẢI TRÍ MIN LEO MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIẢI TRÍ MIN LEO MEDIA
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐỨC TÍN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐỨC TÍN
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Negaxy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Negaxy
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty CP Giải pháp Công nghệ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP Giải pháp Công nghệ Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phiên Dịch và Đào Tạo Vạn Tín (Dịch thuật Vạn Tín)
1 - 1.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC PALHOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC PALHOMES
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH LETS SUSHI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LETS SUSHI VIỆT NAM
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trade Intelligence
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor HỘ KINH DOANH THẨM MỸ DA LIỄU 247 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH THẨM MỸ DA LIỄU 247
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Video Editor Meraki Medi Spa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Meraki Medi Spa
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH OCean Capital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH OCean Capital
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG LATO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG LATO
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Sơn Nam Kinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sơn Nam Kinh
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm