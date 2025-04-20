Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Lakeview city, Phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create high-quality 2D/3D animations for promotional videos, social media content, and marketing campaigns.

Edit and enhance video content for advertisements, game trailers, and brand storytelling.

Design motion graphics, transitions, and special effects to improve visual appeal.

Work closely with designers, marketers, and content creators to bring ideas to life.

Stay updated with industry trends to implement the latest animation and video editing techniques.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience working in the gaming, entertainment, or fintech industries.

Knowledge of sound design and video color grading.

Skills in UI animations and interactive motion graphics.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary + 13th salary, yearly salary review.

Change to learn and get experience from International environment

Social Insurance, Paid-leave as required by Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

