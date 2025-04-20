Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Lakeview city, Phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Create high-quality 2D/3D animations for promotional videos, social media content, and marketing campaigns.
Edit and enhance video content for advertisements, game trailers, and brand storytelling.
Design motion graphics, transitions, and special effects to improve visual appeal.
Work closely with designers, marketers, and content creators to bring ideas to life.
Stay updated with industry trends to implement the latest animation and video editing techniques.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience working in the gaming, entertainment, or fintech industries.
Knowledge of sound design and video color grading.
Skills in UI animations and interactive motion graphics.
Knowledge of sound design and video color grading.
Skills in UI animations and interactive motion graphics.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary + 13th salary, yearly salary review.
Change to learn and get experience from International environment
Social Insurance, Paid-leave as required by Labor Code.
Change to learn and get experience from International environment
Social Insurance, Paid-leave as required by Labor Code.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI