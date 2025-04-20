Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu đô thị Lakeview city, Phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create high-quality 2D/3D animations for promotional videos, social media content, and marketing campaigns.
Edit and enhance video content for advertisements, game trailers, and brand storytelling.
Design motion graphics, transitions, and special effects to improve visual appeal.
Work closely with designers, marketers, and content creators to bring ideas to life.
Stay updated with industry trends to implement the latest animation and video editing techniques.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience working in the gaming, entertainment, or fintech industries.
Knowledge of sound design and video color grading.
Skills in UI animations and interactive motion graphics.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary + 13th salary, yearly salary review.
Change to learn and get experience from International environment
Social Insurance, Paid-leave as required by Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

CÔNG TY TNHH UNICESS VN

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 4, Đường 14, Khu đô thị Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

