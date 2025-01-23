Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bitexco Financial Tower , No. 2 Hai Trieu, Ben Nghe Ward, 1 District Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role purpose and responsibility:
• The role will be responsible for driving innovation, overseeing the development of new products, and ensuring the seamless integration of the launching process among global & local stakeholders.
Role accountabilities
• Closely collaborate with global & local brand teams, insight teams to explore potential innovation that align with the business objective in Vietnam
• Deploy and implement the launches end to end including 6 gates: opportunity, concept, feasibility, development, commercialization, post launch
- Build P&L for possible scenarios of product
- Develop research brief & evaluate concepts
- Involve in product formula development with Global Product Development team
• Coordinate with other departments with RA, Supply Chain team in Vietnam site to ensure alignment and integration of the new product development process into the mass manufacturing.
• Identify the potential risks and develop mitigation plan to address any issues that may arise during the preparation of the launch
• Foster a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
• Maintain strong relationships with key partners, suppliers, and internal customers.
• Communicate progress and updates to senior management and other relevant parties.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
