Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role purpose and responsibility:

• The role will be responsible for driving innovation, overseeing the development of new products, and ensuring the seamless integration of the launching process among global & local stakeholders.

Role accountabilities

• Closely collaborate with global & local brand teams, insight teams to explore potential innovation that align with the business objective in Vietnam

• Deploy and implement the launches end to end including 6 gates: opportunity, concept, feasibility, development, commercialization, post launch

- Build P&L for possible scenarios of product

- Develop research brief & evaluate concepts

- Involve in product formula development with Global Product Development team

• Coordinate with other departments with RA, Supply Chain team in Vietnam site to ensure alignment and integration of the new product development process into the mass manufacturing.

• Identify the potential risks and develop mitigation plan to address any issues that may arise during the preparation of the launch

• Foster a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

• Maintain strong relationships with key partners, suppliers, and internal customers.

• Communicate progress and updates to senior management and other relevant parties.