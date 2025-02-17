Tuyển Brand Marketing Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,

Brand Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 10 Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Branding activities
- Develop creative materials, templates, and marketing collaterals.
- Suggest and implement creative ideas for marketing operations.
- Assist in the development, execution, and optimization of marketing campaigns (product launching and promotion).
- Evaluate the effectiveness of brand campaigns toward with commercial target.
- Proactively build relationships with relevant project stakeholders ie. Architect Association, Real Estate partners, Developers & Architects for sponsorship and co-branding activities
- Ensure alignment with the overall brand direction and objectives.
- Monitor and analyze brand performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,

Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 17th, Nam A Building, 201-203 CMT8, Dist. 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

