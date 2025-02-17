Tuyển Brand Marketing Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Branding activities

- Develop creative materials, templates, and marketing collaterals.

- Suggest and implement creative ideas for marketing operations.

- Assist in the development, execution, and optimization of marketing campaigns (product launching and promotion).

- Evaluate the effectiveness of brand campaigns toward with commercial target.

- Proactively build relationships with relevant project stakeholders ie. Architect Association, Real Estate partners, Developers & Architects for sponsorship and co-branding activities

- Ensure alignment with the overall brand direction and objectives.

- Monitor and analyze brand performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats.