Tuyển Brand Marketing Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10 Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Branding activities
- Develop creative materials, templates, and marketing collaterals.
- Suggest and implement creative ideas for marketing operations.
- Assist in the development, execution, and optimization of marketing campaigns (product launching and promotion).
- Evaluate the effectiveness of brand campaigns toward with commercial target.
- Proactively build relationships with relevant project stakeholders ie. Architect Association, Real Estate partners, Developers & Architects for sponsorship and co-branding activities
- Ensure alignment with the overall brand direction and objectives.
- Monitor and analyze brand performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI