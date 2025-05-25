Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
Business Analyst

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze and gather requirements from stakeholders.
Create and maintain requirements documentation, including functional and non-functional specifications.
Participate in product development and work closely with the development team.
Ensure that the solutions developed meet business needs and quality standards.
Lead meetings with stakeholders to present and discuss requirements and solutions.
Assist in testing and validating solutions prior to implementation.
Evaluate and improve workflows to improve efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having a minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Analyst
Having knowledge of Warehouse and ERP+ preferred
Having experience using Figma
Demonstrating good analytical and problem-solving skills
Exhibiting excellent communication and presentation skills.
Working independently and in a team effectively
Being proficient in analytical tools and software (such as JIRA, Confluence, MS Excel)

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

