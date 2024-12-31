Tuyển Business Analyst Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Business Analyst

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Galaxy Innovation Hub (GIHUB), Đường D1, Tân Phú, Quận 9, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyst Strategy & Operations will be responsible for participating in and leading tasks related to strategy and operations in projects and collaborating with various departments within the company. The responsibilities include:
• Analysis and Research: Collect customer data, update market trends, analyze market information and the company's current situation, conduct interviews with experts/project managers, and synthesize results to address complex issues related to strategy and operations.
• Solution Development: Researching the business model and financial model of the departments, and then proposing appropriate strategic directions.
• Implementation and Interaction: Organizing workshops, presenting analysis results to senior leadership, and collaborating daily with internal teams to delivery..
• Support decision-making: Analyzing data to identify issues, opportunities, and developing growth
plans for the company, including operational and digitalization solutions.
• Other tasks as require.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Data, IT, or related fields; MBA or equivalent advanced degree is preferred

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Galaxy Innovation Hub, Road D1, Hi-Tech Park, District 9, HCMC.

