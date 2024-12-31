Tuyển Business Analyst Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Analyst Strategy & Operations will be responsible for participating in and leading tasks related to strategy and operations in projects and collaborating with various departments within the company. The responsibilities include:

• Analysis and Research: Collect customer data, update market trends, analyze market information and the company's current situation, conduct interviews with experts/project managers, and synthesize results to address complex issues related to strategy and operations.

• Solution Development: Researching the business model and financial model of the departments, and then proposing appropriate strategic directions.

• Implementation and Interaction: Organizing workshops, presenting analysis results to senior leadership, and collaborating daily with internal teams to delivery..

• Support decision-making: Analyzing data to identify issues, opportunities, and developing growth

plans for the company, including operational and digitalization solutions.

• Other tasks as require.