Tuyển Business Analyst Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Galaxy Innovation Hub (GIHUB), Đường D1, Tân Phú, Quận 9, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Analyst Strategy & Operations will be responsible for participating in and leading tasks related to strategy and operations in projects and collaborating with various departments within the company. The responsibilities include:
• Analysis and Research: Collect customer data, update market trends, analyze market information and the company's current situation, conduct interviews with experts/project managers, and synthesize results to address complex issues related to strategy and operations.
• Solution Development: Researching the business model and financial model of the departments, and then proposing appropriate strategic directions.
• Implementation and Interaction: Organizing workshops, presenting analysis results to senior leadership, and collaborating daily with internal teams to delivery..
• Support decision-making: Analyzing data to identify issues, opportunities, and developing growth
plans for the company, including operational and digitalization solutions.
• Other tasks as require.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
