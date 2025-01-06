Tuyển Cloud Engineer Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Drive effectiveness of execution (monitoring, tracking, payment):

Implement all execution & manage budget of all ITM programs (owner of allocation down to Channel/ Distributor/ SS/ route, DCR..)

Deployment all weekly, monthly activities to Sale frontline down to DCR level. (monthly DCR web-bex, monthly sale sup meeting….)

Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly tracking, monitoring all monthly activities.

Make all payment to customers/ distributors OTIF of all monthly trade activities.

- Provide data & Propose local activities to address/ capture all customize local insights to help local sale team in achieving local objectives

- Got all feedback (Sale/ market) and provide analysis on the result as well as recommendation to go forward

- Provide customer insight/ local competitor information to Trade Cat team & SDs.

- Get supports in cross functional alignment activities; Efficiently work with other parties (external & internal)

- Coordinate with Sale team & channel operation team to organize Trade events (Products launching; DCR or Customer conference)

- Other:

+ Coaching blue forces to deliver assigned tasks OTIF.