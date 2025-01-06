Tuyển Cloud Engineer Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
- Hồ Chí Minh: Opal Tower, Đường Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Saigon Pearl, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Drive effectiveness of execution (monitoring, tracking, payment):
Implement all execution & manage budget of all ITM programs (owner of allocation down to Channel/ Distributor/ SS/ route, DCR..)
Deployment all weekly, monthly activities to Sale frontline down to DCR level. (monthly DCR web-bex, monthly sale sup meeting….)
Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly tracking, monitoring all monthly activities.
Make all payment to customers/ distributors OTIF of all monthly trade activities.
- Provide data & Propose local activities to address/ capture all customize local insights to help local sale team in achieving local objectives
- Got all feedback (Sale/ market) and provide analysis on the result as well as recommendation to go forward
- Provide customer insight/ local competitor information to Trade Cat team & SDs.
- Get supports in cross functional alignment activities; Efficiently work with other parties (external & internal)
- Coordinate with Sale team & channel operation team to organize Trade events (Products launching; DCR or Customer conference)
- Other:
+ Coaching blue forces to deliver assigned tasks OTIF.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
