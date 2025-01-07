Tuyển Cloud Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 7th Floor, E - town Building, 364 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Perform customer support after sale about all Panasonic represented machines: Installation, maintenance, troubleshooting issue, conduct training, overhaul, O&M, etc...

- Perform customer support before sale about: demonstration / simulation.

- Windows person to contact with Singapore / Japan side to follow up and troubleshoot issue / customer’s requirements.

Note:

- New members will be attended training at PVPAD / PFSAP training center to improve knowledge / skills before handling activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering or related equivalent.

- Experience of technical field about maintenance and repairing Panasonic SMT equipment.

- Strong mechanical, electrical, electronics skills.

- Able to work independently and work under pressure

- Good service mind characteristic.

- Good communication / reporting / training skill is must.

- Computer proficiency including software relevant applications.

