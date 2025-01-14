Tuyển Cloud Engineer Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Daily working with CS team, Logistic team, Tech team to resolve customer order issues or D2C processes

2. Daily monitor order processes, ensure teams comply with established regulations.

3. NPS online: Weekly report to line manager

4. Weekly raise approval to submit to management for internal and customer resolution.

5. Ensure metrics are delivered to achieve team KPIs.

6. Evaluate current workflows, especially in sales and operations processes, to identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks.

7. Design and document optimized workflows and standard operating procedures.

8. Drive change management efforts to ensure smooth adoption of new processes.

9. Raise approval outcome and settlement with Payment gateway & Bank installment vendor