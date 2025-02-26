Tuyển Digital Marketing CTY TNHH BMF GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Mức lương 500 - 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 316 Phan Đình Phùng, phường 1, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Follow Leader's instructions to ensure alignment and success.

• Implement sales activities and plans effectively.

• Actively approach and convince new clients to drive business growth.

• Apply Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.P.) to achieve Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

• Utilize CRM and related technologies to manage your workload efficiently.

• Prepare and submit weekly reports to track progress against targets.

• Collaborate with team members to enhance sales strategies and outcomes.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Age: 22-26 years old.

• Minimum of 2 years of relevant sales experience.

• Educational background: Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, or higher.

• Proficiency in English, Korean, or Chinese.

• Strong communication skills with a focus on smart, persuasive dialogue.

• Honest, team-oriented, and aggressive in pursuing sales goals.

• Ability to work independently while contributing to team objectives.

Tại CTY TNHH BMF GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH BMF GROUP

