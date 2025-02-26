Tuyển Digital Marketing CTY TNHH BMF GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CTY TNHH BMF GROUP
- Hồ Chí Minh: 316 Phan Đình Phùng, phường 1, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Follow Leader's instructions to ensure alignment and success.
• Implement sales activities and plans effectively.
• Actively approach and convince new clients to drive business growth.
• Apply Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.P.) to achieve Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
• Utilize CRM and related technologies to manage your workload efficiently.
• Prepare and submit weekly reports to track progress against targets.
• Collaborate with team members to enhance sales strategies and outcomes.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of 2 years of relevant sales experience.
• Educational background: Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, or higher.
• Proficiency in English, Korean, or Chinese.
• Strong communication skills with a focus on smart, persuasive dialogue.
• Honest, team-oriented, and aggressive in pursuing sales goals.
• Ability to work independently while contributing to team objectives.
Tại CTY TNHH BMF GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH BMF GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
