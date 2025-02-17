Tuyển Digital Marketing Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Bconduct., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Bconduct., Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Bconduct., Ltd

Mức lương
800 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

Location: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi
Location:
Job Type: Full-time (8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday)
Job Type:
________________________________________
Position Overview
As a Digital Marketer at Bconduct Vietnam, you will be responsible for developing and executing digital marketing strategies to expand the company’s online presence, particularly in the USA market.
Digital Marketer
Bconduct Vietnam
USA market
You will create and manage content across LinkedIn, YouTube, and the company website to enhance brand visibility and drive engagement.
This role also involves traveling to Vietnamese partner factories to capture photos and videos of production technologies for marketing purposes.
This role also involves traveling to Vietnamese partner factories
You will work closely with internal teams, including engineering, QC, and management, to develop content that aligns with Bconduct’s mission and industry expertise.
Key Responsibilities
1. Social Media Development (LinkedIn - USA Market)
• Create and manage English-language LinkedIn posts targeting the USA market.
English-language LinkedIn posts targeting the USA market.
• Develop content strategies that align with Bconduct’s business goals.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bconduct., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bconduct., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bconduct., Ltd

Bconduct., Ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th floor Sanaky building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do street, Hoang Liet ward, Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, Vietnam

