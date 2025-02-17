Tuyển Digital Marketing Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Location: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi

Location:

Job Type: Full-time (8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday)

Job Type:

Position Overview

As a Digital Marketer at Bconduct Vietnam, you will be responsible for developing and executing digital marketing strategies to expand the company’s online presence, particularly in the USA market.

You will create and manage content across LinkedIn, YouTube, and the company website to enhance brand visibility and drive engagement.

This role also involves traveling to Vietnamese partner factories to capture photos and videos of production technologies for marketing purposes.

You will work closely with internal teams, including engineering, QC, and management, to develop content that aligns with Bconduct’s mission and industry expertise.

Key Responsibilities

1. Social Media Development (LinkedIn - USA Market)

• Create and manage English-language LinkedIn posts targeting the USA market.

• Develop content strategies that align with Bconduct’s business goals.