Tuyển Digital Marketing Bconduct., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Bconduct., Ltd
- Hà Nội: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD
Location: 5th Floor, Sanaky Building, No. 22 Tran Thu Do Street, Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi
Location:
Job Type: Full-time (8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday)
Job Type:
________________________________________
Position Overview
As a Digital Marketer at Bconduct Vietnam, you will be responsible for developing and executing digital marketing strategies to expand the company’s online presence, particularly in the USA market.
Digital Marketer
Bconduct Vietnam
USA market
You will create and manage content across LinkedIn, YouTube, and the company website to enhance brand visibility and drive engagement.
This role also involves traveling to Vietnamese partner factories to capture photos and videos of production technologies for marketing purposes.
This role also involves traveling to Vietnamese partner factories
You will work closely with internal teams, including engineering, QC, and management, to develop content that aligns with Bconduct’s mission and industry expertise.
Key Responsibilities
1. Social Media Development (LinkedIn - USA Market)
• Create and manage English-language LinkedIn posts targeting the USA market.
English-language LinkedIn posts targeting the USA market.
• Develop content strategies that align with Bconduct’s business goals.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bconduct., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bconduct., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI