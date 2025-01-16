Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Client Acquisition and Management

• Identify and approach potential clients through various channels, including cold calling, networking, and referrals.

• Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with clients.

• Provide expert advice to clients on properties that meet their requirements.

2. Sales Process Management

• Good understanding about products.

• Conduct property viewings and presentations to potential buyers or tenants.

• Negotiate terms and close deals efficiently, ensuring mutual satisfaction.

• Prepare and execute contracts and related documentation.

3. Market Research and Analysis

• Stay updated on market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments.

• Analyze client needs and market opportunities to recommend suitable properties.

• Collaborate with the marketing team to align strategies and promotional campaigns.

4. Target Achievement

• Meet or exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets set by management.

• Track sales progress and report on key metrics regularly.

5. Compliance and Record-Keeping