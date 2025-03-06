Tuyển Digital Marketing Sonion Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Willing to work in shifts

1. Realization of production process:

Organizing resources (workforce, material, equipment).

Controlling product quality during production process.

Supervision of good workmanship by operators

Supervision of production batches

Preparing products for shipment.

Managing and care of production materials.

Reporting non conformities to Quality engineer or line manager.

Maintaining transducer and production knowledge and production skills.

2. Managing employees.

Planning, organizing and controlling of the operator’ work.

Conducting training and briefing on the production line.

Ensuring safety and hygiene in the production line.

Supervision of abiding the regulations.

3. Co-operation with departments supporting production (Quality Assurance, Maintenance, Logistics, Human Resources).