Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
- Hà Nội: 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About Bosch Sensortec:
Bosch Sensortec is the technology leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions for consumer electronics. Our innovative products are used in smartphones, wearables, AR/VR devices, smart homes, and IoT solutions.
Job Description:
Roles & Responsibilities:
Develop mobile applications for Bosch Sensortec products.
Design intuitive user interfaces based on stakeholder requirements.
Troubleshoot and resolve bugs or performance issues in mobile apps.
Implement and enhance new app features.
Integrate CI/CD pipelines as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
3–8 years of experience in mobile app development.
Expertise in cross-platform development using Flutter (Android, iOS, Windows).
Strong understanding of MVVM architecture, reactive patterns, and dependency injection.
Experience with Gradle, Jenkins, Git, Jira, and Confluence.
Familiarity with isolates, file handling, streams, and Bloc concepts.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Preferred:
Experience with Unity framework, C# .Net, and 2D/3D game development.
Knowledge of sensor technologies, BLE, and location services.
Ability to design responsive, user-friendly UI/UX.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam
Join a dynamic and fast growing global company (English-speaking environment)
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal
100% monthly basic salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments
15++ days of annual leave + 1 day of birthday leave
Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members
Flexible working time
Lunch and parking allowance
Various training on hot-trend technologies/ foreign language (English/Chinese/Japanese) and soft-skills
Fitness & sport activities: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic
Free in-house entertainment facilities and snack
Join in various team building, company trip, year-end party, tech talks and a lot of charity events
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
