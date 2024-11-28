Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Bosch Sensortec:

Bosch Sensortec is the technology leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions for consumer electronics. Our innovative products are used in smartphones, wearables, AR/VR devices, smart homes, and IoT solutions.

Job Description:

Roles & Responsibilities:

Develop mobile applications for Bosch Sensortec products.

Design intuitive user interfaces based on stakeholder requirements.

Troubleshoot and resolve bugs or performance issues in mobile apps.

Implement and enhance new app features.

Integrate CI/CD pipelines as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Mandatory:

Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.

3–8 years of experience in mobile app development.

Expertise in cross-platform development using Flutter (Android, iOS, Windows).

Strong understanding of MVVM architecture, reactive patterns, and dependency injection.

Experience with Gradle, Jenkins, Git, Jira, and Confluence.

Familiarity with isolates, file handling, streams, and Bloc concepts.

Fluent in written and spoken English.

Preferred:

Experience with Unity framework, C# .Net, and 2D/3D game development.

Knowledge of sensor technologies, BLE, and location services.

Ability to design responsive, user-friendly UI/UX.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits and Career Opportunities

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam

Best Places to Work i

Join a dynamic and fast growing global company (English-speaking environment)

English-speaking

13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal

13th-month salary bonus

performance bonus

100% monthly basic salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation

100% monthly basic salary

mandatory social insurances

Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments

Onsite opportunities

15++ days of annual leave + 1 day of birthday leave

15++ days of annual leave

Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members

02 family members

Flexible working time

Lunch and parking allowance

Various training on hot-trend technologies/ foreign language (English/Chinese/Japanese) and soft-skills

Fitness & sport activities: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic

Fitness & sport activities

Free in-house entertainment facilities and snack

Join in various team building, company trip, year-end party, tech talks and a lot of charity events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

