Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Happy Meals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Happy Meals
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Happy Meals

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals

Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Tân Tạo, Khu công nghiệp Tân Tạo, Bình Tân

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

The Account Executive will play a critical role in managing and maintaining financial records, supporting day-to-day accounting operations, and ensuring accurate financial reporting. The role requires a detail-oriented professional with knowledge of Vietnamese accounting regulations, tax laws, and proficiency in managing accounts payable, accounts receivable, and other financial tasks.
Key Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
• 2 years of experience in accounting or finance, preferably in a multinational environment.
• Strong knowledge of Vietnamese accounting standards and tax laws.
• Proficiency in accounting software (e.g., SAP, QuickBooks) and MS Excel.
• Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities.
• Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English / Mandarin Chinese.

Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive remuneration package, including competitive salary and bonuses for work effectiveness.
• SHUI declaration in full salary and other benefits in accordance with Vietnamese law.
• Employee wellness benefits: company trips and bonding, birthday and holiday bonus, annual health check-up, etc.
• Working in a dynamic and multinational environment with multifaceted culture and backgrounds.
• Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 166F Bùi Thị Xuân, P. Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

