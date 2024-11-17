Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Happy Meals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Tân Tạo, Khu công nghiệp Tân Tạo, Bình Tân

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

The Account Executive will play a critical role in managing and maintaining financial records, supporting day-to-day accounting operations, and ensuring accurate financial reporting. The role requires a detail-oriented professional with knowledge of Vietnamese accounting regulations, tax laws, and proficiency in managing accounts payable, accounts receivable, and other financial tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

• 2 years of experience in accounting or finance, preferably in a multinational environment.

• Strong knowledge of Vietnamese accounting standards and tax laws.

• Proficiency in accounting software (e.g., SAP, QuickBooks) and MS Excel.

• Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities.

• Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English / Mandarin Chinese.

Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive remuneration package, including competitive salary and bonuses for work effectiveness.

• SHUI declaration in full salary and other benefits in accordance with Vietnamese law.

• Employee wellness benefits: company trips and bonding, birthday and holiday bonus, annual health check-up, etc.

• Working in a dynamic and multinational environment with multifaceted culture and backgrounds.

• Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals

