Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• 1 Develop and implement strategic sales plans to achieve company objectives.
• 2 Lead, manage, and mentor the sales team to ensure performance targets are met or exceeded.
Identify new business opportunities, build relationships with key clients, and expand the company’s market presence.
• 3 Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to adjust strategies accordingly.
• 4 Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and performance analyses to senior management.
• 5 Collaborate with the marketing team to develop effective campaigns and promotional strategies.
• 6 Ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.
• 7 Manage budgets, set sales targets, and allocate resources effectively.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• Proven experience as a Sales Director or in a senior sales position, preferably in the healthcare or medical field.
• Strong leadership, communication, and negotiation skills.
• Excellent analytical and strategic thinking abilities.
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company Policy
