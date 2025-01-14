Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• 1 Develop and implement strategic sales plans to achieve company objectives.
• 2 Lead, manage, and mentor the sales team to ensure performance targets are met or exceeded.
Identify new business opportunities, build relationships with key clients, and expand the company’s market presence.
• 3 Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to adjust strategies accordingly.
• 4 Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and performance analyses to senior management.
• 5 Collaborate with the marketing team to develop effective campaigns and promotional strategies.
• 6 Ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.
• 7 Manage budgets, set sales targets, and allocate resources effectively.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Sales Director or in a senior sales position, preferably in the healthcare or medical field.
• Strong leadership, communication, and negotiation skills.
• Excellent analytical and strategic thinking abilities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Company Policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-doc-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job291269
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Minh Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Minh Hưng
50 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng và thương mại Thanh Giang - THANH GIANG CONINCON., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng và thương mại Thanh Giang - THANH GIANG CONINCON., JSC
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Long Hưng Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Long Hưng Holdings
80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ QUINN HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ QUINN HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI NHẬT MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 100 - 120 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI NHẬT MINH
100 - 120 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH COTG FOOD TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH COTG FOOD TECH VIỆT NAM
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GWM - THÀNH AN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GWM - THÀNH AN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y KHOA DONGBANG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 100 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y KHOA DONGBANG VIỆT NAM
Trên 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH May Cao Nguyễn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH May Cao Nguyễn
18 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Infor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Infor Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thương mại Bravat Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại Bravat Miền Bắc
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại FuKa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại FuKa Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Salemall làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Salemall
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 4 USD Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
2,000 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM
15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Chế Biến Thực Phẩm Đông Đô làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chế Biến Thực Phẩm Đông Đô
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ UNITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ UNITED
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật và Giải pháp Công nghệ Quang Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật và Giải pháp Công nghệ Quang Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vars Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vars Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ HẢI ÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ HẢI ÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 5 USD Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New
2,000 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty CP Đầu Tư Thương mại và xuất nhập khẩu CFS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Đầu Tư Thương mại và xuất nhập khẩu CFS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và công nghệ mascom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và công nghệ mascom
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Dược phẩm Elaphe làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 60 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Dược phẩm Elaphe
35 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm