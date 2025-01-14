Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• 1 Develop and implement strategic sales plans to achieve company objectives.

• 2 Lead, manage, and mentor the sales team to ensure performance targets are met or exceeded.

Identify new business opportunities, build relationships with key clients, and expand the company’s market presence.

• 3 Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to adjust strategies accordingly.

• 4 Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and performance analyses to senior management.

• 5 Collaborate with the marketing team to develop effective campaigns and promotional strategies.

• 6 Ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies.

• 7 Manage budgets, set sales targets, and allocate resources effectively.